AGF Investments Inc. Buys 18,939 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Globant worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

