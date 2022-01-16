AI Doctor Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $100,406.49 and $11,834.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

