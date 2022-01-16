AI Doctor Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $98,069.45 and $2,748.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

