Aidos Kuneen 24-Hour Volume Hits $251,756.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $251,756.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.20 or 0.07772958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.16 or 0.00902108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00521021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00261204 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.