AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIKI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.