Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $61.47 million and $2.96 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.37 or 1.00130145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00098457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00319923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.00444237 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00158568 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007028 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,653,446 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

