Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,223. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.07. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

