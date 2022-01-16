Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.