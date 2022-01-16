Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

