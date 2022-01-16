Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -2.07. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

