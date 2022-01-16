Alchemy Pay Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $222.94 million and $29.65 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00087656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00127755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

