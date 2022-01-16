Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.37 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,799,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

