Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003285 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $9.12 billion and $279.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00213712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00449993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,908,997,054 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,137,490 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

