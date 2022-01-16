Alitas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (ALT)

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Alitas has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $5.75 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alitas coin can now be bought for $16.77 or 0.00038929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alitas has traded 151.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alitas

ALT is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

