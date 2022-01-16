Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Up 68.6% in December

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 776,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $184,446.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKT opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

