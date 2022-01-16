Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK opened at $7.64 on Friday. Allakos has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Allakos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.