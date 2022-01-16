Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1,826.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Allegion worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

