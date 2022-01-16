Alliance Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,951.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $638,583.31 and $56,951.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

