Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $118.91 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle International worth $118,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

