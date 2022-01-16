Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.41% of LHC Group worth $119,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.42 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.