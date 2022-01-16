Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.13% of American Financial Group worth $120,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

