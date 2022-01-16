Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,811 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,811 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of HubSpot worth $124,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after buying an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $2,872,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $705.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.26. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.08.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $50,177,623 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

