Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,320,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of NIO worth $96,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

