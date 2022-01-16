AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,460 shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $75,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NIE opened at $28.74 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $32.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

