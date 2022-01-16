Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Down 46.5% in December

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.