Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.99. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.