Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

MDRX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 530,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

