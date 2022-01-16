Ally Financial Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

