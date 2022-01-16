Ally Financial Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

