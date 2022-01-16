Ally Financial Inc. Invests $15.27 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,273,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

FB stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.16 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

