Ally Financial Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.64.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

