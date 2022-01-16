Ally Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $67.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

