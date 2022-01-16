Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,894.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,798.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.