Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,894.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,798.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

