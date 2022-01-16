Alphacat Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Alphacat has a market cap of $233,139.79 and $54,810.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

