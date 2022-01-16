AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 122,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

NYSE BDX opened at $262.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $265.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

