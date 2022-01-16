AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.62 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

