AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 377.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

