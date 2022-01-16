Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

ASGTF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

