Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,220. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.84.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

