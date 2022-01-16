Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,427.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.