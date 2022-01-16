Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.32% of Ambarella worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

