Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,609,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,992,386 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.32% of Ambev worth $139,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

