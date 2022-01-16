AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $86,311.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

