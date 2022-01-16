American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 5,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

