American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCT opened at $1.76 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.