Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Amgen worth $479,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

