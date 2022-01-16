AmonD (AMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,068.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $838,982.36 and $11,068.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.