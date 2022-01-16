Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $$22.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Ampol has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

