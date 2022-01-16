Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.
OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $$22.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Ampol has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.
Ampol Company Profile
