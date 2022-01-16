Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Certara also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CERT remained flat at $$27.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 722,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,314. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.17.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411,196 shares of company stock valued at $281,844,309 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after buying an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

